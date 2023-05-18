Todd Lamb Appointed President of University of Central Oklahoma

Arrman Kyaw
May 18, 2023

Todd Lamb will become president of University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), effective Jul. 1.Todd LambTodd Lamb

Lamb is currently a practicing attorney and co-host of KFOR’s Flashpoint series, one of the nation's longest-running state political TV shows.

He has previously been lieutenant governor of Oklahoma; a state senator; assistant to then-Gov. Frank Keating of Oklahoma; a member of the U.S. Secret Service; an investigative lead for the 9/11 investigations; and a member of details protecting Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

“I know first-hand how UCO changes lives. Oklahoma is a better state, and I became a better citizen, because of UCO,” Lamb said. “The Regional University System is crucial to our state’s future and UCO has a role to play as a leader within that system. I thank the RUSO board for a thorough search process. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the students and work with faculty and staff to continue to grow UCO, especially in workforce-critical areas like aerospace, business, technology and engineering.”

Lamb holds a B.A. from Oklahoma State University and a J.D. from Oklahoma City University.

