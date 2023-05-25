Looming U.S. Debt Ceiling Limit Presents Concerns for Higher Ed

Arrman Kyaw
May 25, 2023

Higher education is bracing as the nation's debt ceiling nears its limit, The Hill reported.Justin DraegerJustin Draeger

Republicans and President Biden have been in negotiations for weeks over the matter. If no deal is made, the U.S. is expected to default by the beginning of June, affecting markets and possibly the global economy. And if the U.S. defaults, colleges and universities would lose significant federal funding and students may lose access to aid.

“Unfortunately, in the last several years, colleges and universities and financial aid offices have gotten used to a political game of chicken in Washington, D.C., and the potential for federal shutdowns, but this one is just a little bit different,” said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Colleges are hoping that a potential default would be short and have a limited effect on students, given that aid is mostly distributed in the fall or winter. However, even a few weeks of crisis could affect students.

“For individual students who don’t receive their student aid disbursements, the difference between a couple of days and a couple of weeks can be huge because federal student aid just doesn’t cover tuition fees at an institution,” Draeger said. “It also covers things like rent and other costs of living, like insurance or transportation and food.”

A long-term default could threaten teachers’ jobs amid a preexisting shortage, said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

And experts are not confident that higher ed will be a funding priority in the case of a longer default.

“We know basically how we think the Treasury will respond to a default,” said Jon Fansmith, senior vice president of government relations for the American Council on Education. “They will prioritize making interest payments first and then trying to make payments to really high-priority issues like national security and Social Security and the large entitlement programs. And after you fund those things, there really won’t be a lot of additional revenue available to allocate.”

To address such issues, schools could shift resources to help low-income students remain enrolled, Fansmith said. 

The concessions Republicans are looking to get from Biden to raise the debt ceiling are also notable.

“If you just look at the Republican demands, you see the cutting of access to Head Start for 200,000 children and access to child care for 100,000 children,” Weingarten said. “You see the reduction of Pell Grants that could affect about 6.6 million kids.”

 

Related Stories
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Leadership & Policy
Report: DeSantis Administration’s Efforts to Shape Higher Ed are Damaging the Quality of Florida’s Public Postsecondary Schools
Dr. Mildred García
Leadership & Policy
AASCU Selects 29 Participants for 2023 Millennium Leadership Initiative
Mike Pierce
Leadership & Policy
Report: Republican Effort to Overturn Biden Debt Relief Plan Has Implications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Dr. Kimberly Rogers
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Kimberly Rogers Appointed President of Contra Costa College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Middle Tennessee State University
Military Affiliated Students School Certifying Official
University of Delaware
Client Systems Specialist
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM ASSOCIATE III Military Families
University of Missouri
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs