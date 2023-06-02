Some New York College Campuses to be Used to Temporarily House Migrants

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 2, 2023

Some New York college campuses will be considered temporary housing sites as the state’s public higher education system readies to lend a hand with the ongoing migrant situation, Spectrum News reported.Migrants Nyc 52423 Ap23030679154044

This potential remedy will be temporary given that dormitories will be back in use by students starting August.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has not yet named which specific campuses in particular will be used, but officials are considering campuses in Albany, Buffalo, and Stony Brook, Spectrum News reported. Hochul said that state properties, such as closed psychiatric centers and a hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport, were candidates.

“This is a humanitarian crisis, and I think the governor has been clear that she rightly believes every institution needs to step up to help with this crisis," said State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor Dr. John King. 

The governor has also called on the Biden administration to hasten the working permit process for migrants with asylum seeker status, a Democrat-supported proposal that has not yet received approval from the federal government.

"I think there's a lot of longer-term solutions," said New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. "I think that would help, people can start to sustain themselves in this situation."

The act of housing migrants on campuses has been criticized by some.

“I’m fighting to stop Gov. Hochul from using schools and colleges as shelters for migrants," said Republican U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, who proposed a bill to block the move. "Upstate New York taxpayers pay thousands of dollars to support our public education system. SUNY college students pay thousands of dollars for room and board. Our schools are not shelters.”

 

Related Stories
Dr. Michael P. Shannon
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Michael P. Shannon Appointed President of The University of North Georgia
Dr. Pamela J. Haney
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Pamela Haney Appointed President of Moraine Valley Community College
Dr. Koffi Akakpo
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo Appointed President of Kentucky State University
Gov. Kristi Noem
Leadership & Policy
South Dakota Governor Calls on Regents Board to Ban Drag Shows
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Baker College System
Tennessee Tech University
Business Instructor
College of the Siskiyous
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Yale School of Management
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More