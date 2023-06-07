Dr. Pardis Mahdavi will become president of The University of La Verne, effective Aug. 15.

Mahdavi served as provost and executive vice president at the University of Montana most recently. Previously, she was acting dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver and director of the Pacific Basin Institute and dean of women at Pomona College.

“When I look at the trajectory of the University of La Verne, how it has adapted to all kinds of learners and how it really embodies the best tradition of access and excellence, and in preparing learners to really uphold democracy and engage in social transformation in the way that we would want a 21st Century higher education institution to do, I am honored to join the community and excited about the work and collaborations ahead to serve our students,” Mahdavi said.

An author, public speaker, and anthropologist, Mahdavi’s scholarly work focuses on gendered labor, human trafficking, migration, human rights, and public health in the context of changing global and political structures.

Mahdavi holds a bachelor’s degree in diplomacy and world affairs from Occidental College. She earned a Ph. D. and master’s in sociomedical sciences and anthropology as well as a master's in human rights, all from Columbia University.