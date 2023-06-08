Page Takes Top Seat Stillman College

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 8, 2023

Dr. Yolanda W. Page will become president of Stillman College, effective July 1.Dr. Yolanda W. PageDr. Yolanda W. Page

Page is currently provost and vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University. Previously, Page was vice president in the Division of Academic Affairs and professor of English at Dillard University.

Page has been lauded for her work, having been given the Council of Independent Colleges Chief Academic Officer Award in 2020 and recognized as one of Diverse’s 25 leading women in higher education in 2017.

Page was a United Negro College Fund/Mellon International Faculty Seminar Fellow and is a certified Supplemental Instruction Supervisor. At Dillard, she oversaw the development of the school’s first online degree program and its Center for Racial Justice.

“Meeting the needs of the workforce is critical for the outcomes of our students and growing the institution for the future,” Page said. “We will continue to find new niches that will allow us to educate and serve traditional and non-traditional students, as well as our community to build a ‘communiversity’ and achieve a true town-and-gown relationship with the city of Tuscaloosa.”

Page has worked extensively with high-risk students, first-generation students, and learning communities. Over her career, Page has secured about $40 million in funding to support curriculum redesign and faculty professional development.

Page holds bachelor’s degrees in English and business management from Dillard; and both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in American and African American literature from Louisiana State University.

