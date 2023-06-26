Dr. Dana B. Hamel, Founding Chancellor of Virginia Community College, Dies at 99

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 26, 2023

Dr. Dana B. Hamel, founding chancellor of Virginia Community College, has died at 99, NBC 12 reported.Dr. Dana B. HamelDr. Dana B. Hamel

“Dr. Hamel died Friday night, just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday,” VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré said in a statement. “We have lost a great friend and Virginia has lost one of its guiding lights of the 20th century.”

Hamel was chancellor from 1966-1979, during which his guidance and determination resulted in one of the U.S.’s leading community college systems, Doré said.

Hamel – also a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran – was an educator, having also overseen Roanoke Technical Institute and served as executive director of the Virginia Center for Public/Private Initiatives.

Hamel held a doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati.


