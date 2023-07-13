Dr. Ray Jayawardhana Appointed Provost of Johns Hopkins University

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 13, 2023

Dr. Ray Jayawardhana will become provost of Johns Hopkins University (JHU), effective Oct. 15.Dr. Ray JayawardhanaDr. Ray Jayawardhana

Jayawardhana is currently dean of Cornell University's College of Arts and Sciences. He previously served as dean of science and professor of physics and astronomy at York University in Canada and senior adviser to the president for science engagement at the University of Toronto.

"Dr. Jayawardhana is a visionary and collaborative leader who is driven by the same passionate pursuit of excellence and discovery that has been the hallmark of our institution since its founding," JHU President Ron Daniels said.

His scholarly work and research focuses on diversity, origins, and evolution of planetary systems. And for his work, he has been commended with awards such as a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Rutherford Medal in Physics from the Royal Society of Canada, and a Carl Sagan Medal from the American Astronomical Society's Division of Planetary Sciences.

He has also written books such as Strange New Worlds; Neutrino Hunters; and Child of the Universe.

Jayawardhana holds a bachelor of science degree in astronomy and physics from Yale University and a Ph.D. in astronomy from Harvard University.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Mildred García
Leadership & Policy
AASCU President Dr. Mildred García Appointed Chancellor of the California State University
Court Building
Leadership & Policy
After SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Vows to Cancel Student Debt Anyway
Writing A College Application Essay
Leadership & Policy
How Will the Affirmative Action Ruling Affect the College Essay?
Jay Gonzalez
Leadership & Policy
Jay Gonzalez Appointed First Hispanic President of Curry College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor in Health Studies/Health Promotion
Monmouth University
Dean, College of Health Sciences
University of Rhode Island
Tenured Faculty Fellow - Jefferson Science Fellowships
The National Academies of Sciences
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More