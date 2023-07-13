Dr. Ray Jayawardhana Appointed Provost of Johns Hopkins University

Dr. Ray Jayawardhana will become provost of Johns Hopkins University (JHU), effective Oct. 15.

Jayawardhana is currently dean of Cornell University's College of Arts and Sciences. He previously served as dean of science and professor of physics and astronomy at York University in Canada and senior adviser to the president for science engagement at the University of Toronto.

"Dr. Jayawardhana is a visionary and collaborative leader who is driven by the same passionate pursuit of excellence and discovery that has been the hallmark of our institution since its founding," JHU President Ron Daniels said.

His scholarly work and research focuses on diversity, origins, and evolution of planetary systems. And for his work, he has been commended with awards such as a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Rutherford Medal in Physics from the Royal Society of Canada, and a Carl Sagan Medal from the American Astronomical Society's Division of Planetary Sciences.

He has also written books such as Strange New Worlds; Neutrino Hunters; and Child of the Universe.

Jayawardhana holds a bachelor of science degree in astronomy and physics from Yale University and a Ph.D. in astronomy from Harvard University.