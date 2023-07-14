Dr. Darrin Hartness, President of Davidson-Davie Community College, Dies at 54

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 14, 2023

Dr. Darrin Hartness, president of Davidson-Davie Community College, died Jul. 11, at age 54, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.Dr. Darrin L. HartnessDr. Darrin L. Hartness

The former superintendent of Davie County Schools died of cancer, according to his obituary.

A longstanding education veteran, Hartness led a 27-year career in North Carolina K-12 schools. He spent time as superintendent of Mount Airy Schools and Davie County Schools. And later, during his tenure as president, Davidson County Community College changed its name to Davidson-Davie Community College.

“He knew how to bring people around him and unify them toward a common goal and what was best for the children,” said Jeff Wallace, who previously worked under Hartness as associate superintendent of Davie County Schools.


