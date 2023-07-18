Education Department Releases State-by-State Data on Automatic Loan Relief Under IDR Plan Fixes

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 18, 2023

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has released data on how many borrowers in each state are eligible for automatic loan relief under its recent fixes to Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans.President Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel CardonaPresident Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona

This comes as part of ED’s effort this year to rectify past errors and make sure borrowers have accurate counts of monthly payments qualifying toward loan forgiveness. Previously, a number of qualifying payments made under IDR plans that should have moved borrowers closer to forgiveness were not accounted for.

The state-by-state data can be accessed here.

ED is currently in the process of notifying 804,000 borrowers of this development, informing them that their federal student loans will be automatically discharged in the coming weeks – a total of $39 billion.

“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class - not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” President Biden said in a statement. “My Administration is delivering on that commitment. Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past. These borrowers will join the millions of people that my Administration has provided relief to over the past two years – resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under my Administration.”

Discharges will begin 30 days after notifications were sent. Borrowers will be notified by their loan servicer after their debt is discharged. ED will notify those who reach forgiveness thresholds every two months, until next year when borrowers not yet eligible for forgiveness will have payment counts updated.

Related Stories
Xavier Becerra
Leadership & Policy
Marking One Year Of The 988 Suicide And Crisis Lifeline
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Education Department to Notify Borrowers of Federal Student Loan Discharges Related to Income-Driven Repayment Issues
Dr. Darrin L. Hartness
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Darrin Hartness, President of Davidson-Davie Community College, Dies at 54
Dr. Ray Jayawardhana
Leadership & Policy
Dr. Ray Jayawardhana Appointed Provost of Johns Hopkins University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Digital Archivist
University of California San Francisco
Associate Director of Military Affairs
University of North Carolina Wilmington
College of Southern Maryland
Digital Archivist
University of California San Francisco
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs