Biden Administration to Cancel $130 Million in Debt for Those Who Enrolled at CollegeAmerica

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 26, 2023

The Biden administration will cancel $130 million in debt for borrowers who enrolled at CollegeAmerica, Reuters reported.President Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel CardonaPresident Biden and Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona

This cancellation will apply to 7,400 students who enrolled – 2006 through Jul. 1, 2020 – at the institution, which was a private Colorado school that shut down in 2020 after an investigation found widespread misrepresentations about salaries and employment rates of graduates, the Department of Education (ED) said in a statement.

These students "were lied to, ripped off, and saddled with mountains of debt,” President Biden said in a statement.

