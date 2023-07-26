Biden Administration to Cancel $130 Million in Debt for Those Who Enrolled at CollegeAmerica

The Biden administration will cancel $130 million in debt for borrowers who enrolled at CollegeAmerica, Reuters reported.

This cancellation will apply to 7,400 students who enrolled – 2006 through Jul. 1, 2020 – at the institution, which was a private Colorado school that shut down in 2020 after an investigation found widespread misrepresentations about salaries and employment rates of graduates, the Department of Education (ED) said in a statement.

These students "were lied to, ripped off, and saddled with mountains of debt,” President Biden said in a statement.