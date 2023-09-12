Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Vernon B. Harper, Jr. Appointed Interim President of California State University, Bakersfield

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 12, 2023

Dr. Vernon B. Harper, Jr. will become interim president of California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB), effective Dec. 31, Bakersfield Now reported.Dr. Vernon B. HarperDr. Vernon B. Harper

Harper is currently provost and vice president of academic affairs at CSUB. Previously, he was dean of academic programs at the school.

“Dr. Harper is a highly principled and energetic academic leader, with a well-established track record of innovation, student success and inspiring faculty engagement and productivity,” said Dr. Jolene Koester, CSU interim chancellor. “He is a student-focused leader with a longstanding dedication to educational equity and a demonstrated commitment to institutional achievement through university-wide collaboration.”

Harper holds a bachelor's in communication from Pennsylvania State University; a master's degree in rhetoric and communication from West Chester University; and a doctorate from Howard University.

