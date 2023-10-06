Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Threatens to Strip Accreditation from Colleges with DEI Programs

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 6, 2023

As president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would strip accreditation from colleges and universities with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, MSNBC reported. It is unclear, however, if he would possess the authority to do so. Gov. Ron DeSantisGov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis made the comments during an Oct. 4 interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt.

“Part of the reason universities operate [the way] they are, is because they need to get accredited, and these accreditors are all trying to create the types of universities that we object to as conservatives,” DeSantis said. “So we’re going to have alternative accreditors. It’s going to be, instead of ‘You have to have gender studies or you have to have DEI to get accredited,’ it’ll be the opposite. We’re not going to accredit you if you have DEI and some of these other things.”

DeSantis, who has suggested drone strikes against Mexican drug cartels, said he would “totally blow up the accreditation cartel” if he became president. He said he wanted to shape schools to be like the New College of Florida, which has undergone controversial changes since he put right-wing ideologues in charge.

“What we’ve seen in New College, just by saying, I mean, basically we came in, new president, they got rid of things like CRT [critical race theory], they abolished the gender studies department, they rebranded the university as being the best classical publicly funded liberal arts college,” DeSantis said.

 

Read Next
Rep. Sandra Scott
Leadership & Policy
Georgia Democrats Call on Gov. Brian Kemp to Address HBCU Funding Gaps
October 6, 2023
Related Stories
Rep. Sandra Scott
Leadership & Policy
Georgia Democrats Call on Gov. Brian Kemp to Address HBCU Funding Gaps
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Approves Additional 125,000 Americans for Debt Relief
Glenn M. Sulmasy
Leadership & Policy
Nichols College President Glenn Sulmasy Resigns Amid Allegations of Past Sexual Misconduct
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Education Department Names Student Loan Stakeholders to Participate in Negotiated Rulemaking for Proposed Rule
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Prince George's Community College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant Professors, Liberal Studies -FILM AND MEDIA PRODUCTION -WRITING
New York Univ Arts and Science
Manager of Corporate Partnerships
National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators
Tenure-Track Faculty Positions
Gustavus Adolphus College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers