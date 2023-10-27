Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Democratic Lawmakers Establish Congressional Predominantly Black Institutions Caucus

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 27, 2023

Rep. Yvette D. ClarkeRep. Yvette D. ClarkeA band of Democratic lawmakers have announced the creation of a new Congressional Caucus, one to educate policymakers and support Predominantly Black institutions (PBIs).

The Congressional Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI) Caucus – established by Reps. Danny K. Davis (D-IL), Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), and Robin Kelly (D-IL) – will seek to help legislators understand how important PBIs are, Davis said.

The nation's approximately 110 PBIs operate with minimal institutional wealth, while educating students who are low-income, minority, and first-generation, according to a press release.

"For decades, Predominantly Black Institutions have served to empower students of color with an equitable and quality education,” said Clarke. “As members of Congress, we have a moral responsibility to support these colleges for the students who rely on them, and I am honored to stand alongside my colleagues in the creation of this critical PBI Caucus."

Related Stories
Screenshot 2023 10 25 151138[418248]
Leadership & Policy
HxA Hosts Discussion on the Neutrality of University Leaders
New College Of Florida
Leadership & Policy
New College of Florida Faculty and Students Challenge New Law
Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Leadership & Policy
Democratic Senators to Reintroduce Bill for Free Two-Year Technical and Community College
Shai Reshef
Leadership & Policy
Meet Shai Reshef, the 2023 Yidan Prize Winner
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military & Veteran Affairs
Tennessee Technological University
Vice President, Instruction (Academic Administrator) Fresno City College
San Diego Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers