Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Releases Ad About Record $7 Billion HBCU Funding

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 3, 2023

The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign has released a new ad about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ record $7 billion in funding for HBCUs, theGrio reported.Vice President Kamala HarrisVice President Kamala Harris

The ad, Possibilities, highlights and celebrates the funding, which have been used to help close funding gaps between HBCUs and Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs) and pay for campus improvements ($3.6 billion), educational grants ($1.7 billion), and student debt relief ($1.6 billion).

“As an HBCU Alum, I couldn’t be more proud of the work President Biden and I are doing for HBCUs, because I know firsthand the extraordinary role that these institutions play in preparing young Black Americans for success,” Harris said.

The campaign ad – part of the Biden-Harris campaign’s early outreach to Black voters – ends with the tagline, “Billions more for HBCUs, endless possibilities for us.”

“As so many HBCU alums travel to their alma mater this weekend to celebrate our community, this ad casts a spotlight on the Biden-Harris administration’s steadfast commitment to enriching Black Americans’ education and opening the doors of opportunity,” Harris said.

Black voters in swing states made the difference in Biden’s 2020 presidential wins.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona
Leadership & Policy
U.S Department of Education Announces Withholding of Payment to Student Loan Servicer
Rep. Yvette D. Clarke
Leadership & Policy
Democratic Lawmakers Establish Congressional Predominantly Black Institutions Caucus
Screenshot 2023 10 25 151138[418248]
Leadership & Policy
HxA Hosts Discussion on the Neutrality of University Leaders
New College Of Florida
Leadership & Policy
New College of Florida Faculty and Students Challenge New Law
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Director of Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF)
Montclair State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean of the College for Education and Engaged Learning
Montclair State University (MSU)
Coordinator, Military Veteran Student Services
Loyola University Chicago
Senior Human Resources Technician (Confidential)
State Center Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers