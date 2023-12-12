Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

New Data Reveal More Must Be Done for Equity in Higher Ed

Johnny Jackson
Dec 12, 2023

The National Center for Education Statistics has released data from its Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) published Dec. 12. 

Dr. Miguel CardonaDr. Miguel CardonaIPEDS gathers information annually from U.S. college, university, and technical and vocational institutions eligible to participate in any of the Title IV federal student financial aid programs.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona said the results of the data collection show that institutions must do more to raise the bar for student success and equitable outcomes.

“The Biden-Harris Administration welcomes this latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which, for the first time, include institutions’ use of legacy in college admissions across our country,” Cardona said in a statement. “Access to data on legacy applicants is essential for colleges and universities reevaluating their admissions practices and working to build diverse student bodies in the wake of the Supreme Court’s disappointing ruling on affirmative action earlier this year.”

The U.S. Department of Education issued a report on the most effective and lawful strategies for promoting equal opportunity and diversity on college campuses.

The data also show that many students never make it to commencement day.

“For the United States to thrive and compete in the 21st Century, we need a higher education system that provides students of all backgrounds with opportunities to reach their potential, cultivate their talents, and contribute to our country,” stated Cardona.

