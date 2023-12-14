Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Marcus H. Burgess Appointed Interim President of Saint Augustine’s University

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 14, 2023

Dr. Marcus H. Burgess will become interim president of Saint Augustine’s University, effective immediately.Dr. Marcus H. BurgessDr. Marcus H. Burgess

His appointment comes after the recent firing of former SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, who said she believed that her termination was retaliation for her Oct. 9 internal complaint against alleged hostile behavior from trustees during an Oct. 5 board meeting.

Days before her firing, SAU’s accrediting body, Southern Association of Colleges (SACSCOC), had also voted to strip the HBCU of its accreditation.

“At this critical juncture, we believe Dr. Burgess has many resources he brings to SAU. Namely, resources that will assist SAU in its appeal to the recent Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decision,” said James E.C. Perry, chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees.

Burgess has previously served as vice president for institutional advancement at Claflin University; executive director for campaigns and strategic initiatives at York Technical College; vice president for university advancement at Florida Memorial University and vice president for institutional advancement at Voorhees College.

Burgess is also a former K-12 public school administrator. He holds a B.S. in elementary education from Claflin University; an M.S. in education administration and supervision from The Citadel; and a doctorate of education in learning and leadership in organizations from Vanderbilt University. 

 

