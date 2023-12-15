New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges Appointed Member of IHEP Board of Directors

New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges has joined the Institute for Higher Education Policy’s (IHEP) Board of Directors.

Bridges previously served as vice president of research and member engagement at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF); vice provost for diversity, access, and equity at Ohio University; associate director of the Center for Advancement of Racial and Ethnic Equity at the American Council on Education; and associate director at the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE).

“Dr. Bridges’ expertise in areas including student engagement, learning environments at minority-serving institutions, and evidence-based strategies for student success will be an invaluable asset to the IHEP team,” said IHEP Board Chairperson Dr. Peter Nwosu.

AT UNCF, Bridges oversaw and led its Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), its Institute for Capacity Building (ICB); and its Career Pathways Initiative.

And as a state higher ed secretary, Bridges has been involved in state efforts to improve equity, affordability, and school infrastructure, as well as get people back into higher ed after stopping out.

Bridges holds a Doctorate in higher education administration from Indiana University–Bloomington; a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Carolina–Charlotte; and a B.A. in English language and literature from Francis Marion University.