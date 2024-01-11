Testy Appointed to Lead the Association of American Law Schools

Kellye Y. Testy has been appointed executive director and CEO of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).

Testy, the current president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council, begins her new role effective July 1. She succeeds Judy Areen, who is retiring after 10 years at the helm.

Association of American Law Schools “I am deeply honored to have been chosen as Judy Areen’s successor and am committed to advancing excellence in legal education at a time of heightened challenges and changes in law and higher education,” said Testy.

“The long-standing collaboration between LSAC and AALS and the impressive histories and strengths of both organizations will ensure a smooth transition in July,” she continued. “In the meantime, I am so privileged to continue building the future of justice at LSAC alongside our devoted Board, engaged member schools and prelaw community members, and talented management team and staff.”

Testy served as Dean and Professor of Law at University of Washington School of Law from 2009 to 2017 and at Seattle University School of Law from 2005 to 2009. She began her career as a law professor at the University of Puget Sound in 1992, which then became Seattle University.

In addition to her service as AALS President, Testy served as a member of the AALS Executive Committee from 2012 to 2017 and on the Committee on Recruitment and Retention of Minority Law Teachers and Students from 2007 to 2009. She also chaired the planning committee for the AALS Workshop for New Law School Teachers in 2010.

“Kellye’s long and successful record as a respected leader in legal education makes her an ideal selection for this important position,” said 2023 AALS President Mark Alexander, the Arthur J. Kania Dean of the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. “Her collaborative leadership style and commitment to innovation and excellence is well-known across the legal academy, and we are thrilled to bring her talents to AALS.”