Department of Education Releases 2023 Update to Equity Action Plan

Johnny Jackson
Feb 14, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has released the 2023 Update to its Equity Action Plan in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government equity agenda.

President Joe BidenPresident Joe BidenThe Equity Action Plan is part of ED’s efforts to implement the President’s Executive Order on “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government,” which reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to deliver equity and build an America in which all can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential.

President Biden called for prioritizing equity across government by working intentionally to ensure our policies, grants, and programs address longstanding disparities in education still faced by underserved students, families, and communities.

ED identified five areas of focus for its 2023 Equity Action Plan through visits to communities, listening sessions and roundtables with people impacted by or interested in these issues, grantee and research community discussions, Tribal consultations, formal written invitations for comment, and more. Those are: 1.) improving college access, affordability, and degree completion for underserved students; 2.) implementing Maintenance of Equity requirements to ensure historically underserved students have equitable learning resources; 3.) addressing inequities faced by justice-impacted individuals by expanding access to postsecondary learning opportunities; 4.) advancing equity in and through career and technical education; and 5.) increasing mental health resources.

ED plans to continue engaging the public on these action areas, its progress, and next steps throughout the year and beyond.

