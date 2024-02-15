University Leader Criticizes Anti-DEI Legislation in Kentucky

University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto is publicly opposed to bills proposed by state legislators to limit diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, reported the Lexington Herald Leader.

Capilouto criticized Senate Bill 6 from Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green, which would block all DEI initiatives that promote so-called “discriminatory concepts.” He also objected to House Bill 9 from Rep. Jennifer Decker of Waddy, which would force public colleges and universities to dismantle and defund DEI offices and positions, and House Bill 228 from Rep. James Tipton of Taylorsville, a “tenure bill” that would introduce required performance evaluations for higher education faculty positions and make it harder to grant or earn tenure.

The Herald Leader reported that Capilouto rebuked the GOP legislators’ efforts to curtail DEI practices at public universities in an email sent to UK students and staff Feb. 14, calling such bills “deeply concerning” and rejecting the accusation that institutions like UK push “narrow and rigid orthodoxies of thought.”

The publication noted that sponsors of the anti-DEI bills have said the initiatives are a vehicle for liberal indoctrination and reverse discrimination.

“We don’t speak out as an institution on public policy unless the issues will impact our entire community in potentially significant ways,” he said. “This is one of those moments. Let’s not extinguish the thirst for knowledge because certain questions aren’t allowed because they are uncomfortable or challenging.”

“Although I disagree with these proposals, I recognize that the concerns being raised are sincerely considered by policymakers who believe in what we do for Kentucky,” Capilouto wrote in the campus-wide email. “The proposals reflect questions about whether we are truly committed to differing perspectives and ideas.”

He said that “as a learning community and a public institution, we must always acknowledge that we can improve by listening and responding. We will do that, too. Let’s not extinguish the thirst for knowledge because certain questions aren’t allowed because they are uncomfortable or challenging.”