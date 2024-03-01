Former K-12 Teacher Voted AERA President-Elect

Dr. Maisha T. Winn has been elected to a leadership post at the American Educational Research Association (AERA).

The association announced that Winn will join the AERA Council as president-elect in 2024–2025, ahead of her presidency, which begins at the conclusion of the association’s 2025 annual meeting. She will succeed Dr. Janelle Scott, who will assume the AERA presidency April 14, 2024, at the close of the association’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. Scott is a professor and the Birgeneau Distinguished Chair in Educational Disparities at the University of California, Berkeley in the School of Education.

Winn is the Chancellor’s Leadership Professor in the School of Education at the University of California, Davis. She has been an active member of AERA since 2000. She has served on the Social Justice Action, Review of Research Award, and Minority Fellowship Selection Committees, and is a member of AERA Divisions K and G. An AERA fellow, she was elected to AERA’s Executive Board and Council from 2018 to 2021, has been liaison to AERA’s Graduate Student Council and International Relations Committee, and co-edited Review of Research in Education, an AERA peer-reviewed journal. She was a 2022–2023 fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University and is a member of the National Academy of Education.

Winn is also a former elementary and high school English teacher, who examines the intersections of language, literacy, and youth culture — and how nondominant communities have engineered teaching and learning communities at the contours of and adjacent to school settings. She is co-founder and co-director of the Transformative Justice in Education Center at the University of California, Davis.

The professor has also authored 10 books such as Black Literate Lives: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives (Routledge, 2019) and Justice on Both Sides: Transforming Education Through Restorative Justice (Harvard Education Press, 2018), and she is widely published in peer-reviewed journals such as Review of Research in Education, Harvard Educational Review, The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, Peabody Journal of Education, and International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Education. She won the AERA Early Career Award in 2012 and the Qualitative Research SIG’s 2015 Outstanding Book Award for Humanizing Research: Decolonizing Qualitative Inquiry with Youth and Communities (SAGE, co-edited with D. Paris).

Winn holds a bachelor’s degree in English from University of California, Davis, as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in language, literacy, and culture from Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, respectively.

Diverse recently wrote about the growing number of Black researchers elected to lead the association.