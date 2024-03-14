Higher Ed Leaders Convene at Thurgood Marshall College Fund HBCU Fly-In

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) 2024 Presidents and Chancellors HBCU Fly-In brought together presidents and chancellors of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges and predominantly Black institutions with members of Congress and key government and corporate officials to discuss policy issues affecting TMCF member schools.

“It’s important for the presidents of our respective universities to be here,” said TMCF President and CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “When they see you, it matters, and they remember. They remember your institution. They remember you.”

The March 6-7 convening held in Washington, D.C., serves as a platform for HBCU leaders, influential job creators, and policy makers to animate discussion and promote opportunities for enhancing educational attainment, strengthening collaboration, and addressing workforce needs.

“This event is important to me because it allows HBCU presidents and chancellors from across the country to come together and work collaboratively to figure out some of our greatest challenges,” said Col. (Ret.) Alexander Conyers, president of South Carolina State University.

The HBCU Fly-In is part of TMCF’s policy, advocacy, and capacity building work, which includes advocating for federal legislation and policy that promote the sustainability and growth of member schools. Presidents and chancellors met with Congressional Black Caucus leadership and senior members of the Biden administration and attended workshops and meetings with Business Roundtable members.

“The power of all of us together is extremely important,” said TMCF Board Chair Racquel Oden. “Seeing us as one unified, focused organization that is representing all of you allows us to have a voice. We all know, right now, our voice needs to be heard. It matters, and it’s critical.”