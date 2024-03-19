Diverse Recognizes Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs at ACPA Conference

The winners of this year's Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs gathered at the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) conference in Chicago to accept an award jointly presented by ACPA and Diverse.

The Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs (PPWSA) study was first proposed by Ralph Newell at Diverse as a partnership with ACPA-College Student Educators International in 2011.

The ACPA Governing Board motioned for the then-Director of Research and Scholarship, Dr. Terrell Strayhorn, to explore the merit and extent of this project. After engaging with a volunteer advisory board, the Governing Board approved the study.

The program has since blossomed. Read about this year's award recipients here.