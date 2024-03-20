Alabama Governor Signs ‘Divisive Concepts’ Bill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law a bill, known as the “divisive concepts” bill, that would disallow collegiate diversity programs deemed divisive.

“My Administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses — or wherever else for that matter — to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,” Ivey said in a March 20 statement.

SB129, which goes into effect Oct. 1, prohibits certain public entities “from maintaining a diversity, equity, and inclusion office or department or sponsoring any diversity, equity, and inclusion program or program that “advocates for a divisive concept.”

The state of Alabama joins Florida and Texas in enacting the wide-ranging legislation, asking for broad changes or cancellations to state agencies and public colleges that fund DEI offices and programs.

Supporters of the legislation expect the bill would prevent “indoctrination” and “far-left ideology” in classrooms, while opponents of the ban credited DEI programs for providing access and financial support and improving their campus experience.