Parnell Named President of NASPA — Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education

Dr. Amelia Parnell, vice president for research and policy at NASPA — Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education was named the organization’s president. Parnell begins her term July 1, succeeding Dr. Kevin Kruger, who has held the post since 2012.

“I am honored to serve in this new role and to support our members in their critical work,” said Parnell. “NASPA is well-positioned to advocate for student affairs professionals around the world and, by doing so, we can demonstrate our commitment to student success and the association’s vision for fulfilling the promise of higher education.

“As institutions across the United States strive to support and sustain their workforce and provide high-quality resources to students, this is a pivotal time for collaboration”, she continued. “As president, I look forward to strengthening relationships across the industry, promoting the value and impact of student affairs for key audiences, and pursuing strategies that enhance the college student experience.”

Parnell has been with the organization since 2015 and will bring deep industry and organizational knowledge to her new role. She directed the association’s research, policy, and publications portfolio that provide critical insight and support to the nearly 15,000 student affairs professionals who comprise NASPA’s membership. In this position, she oversaw multi-million dollar budgets, represented NASPA globally in speaking engagements and the media, and led analysis of applicable federal and state legislation and regulatory developments.

Over the past eight years, Parnell secured over $22 million in grant funding, represented NASPA through service to over 20 organizations including the U.S. Department of Education, and served as the chair of the governing board for the Higher Ed Equity Network and chair of the finance and investment committee for the EDUCAUSE board of directors. Additionally, she led an 18-month examination of the future of student affairs, overseeing a large volunteer and staff task force and engaging in listening sessions with NASPA members.

Prior to NASPA, Parnell was director of research initiatives at the Association for Institutional Research and director of national survey research for the Association for Institutional Research. From 2005 through 2012, she served as education policy analyst for the Florida Legislature.

“Dr. Parnell is poised to lead NASPA as an impactful driver of change in higher education,“ said Chicora Martin, past chair of the NASPA board of directors and vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Agnes Scott College. "Anna Gonzalez, the current NASPA board chair, and I have no doubt that she will continue to build on Kevin’s successes of the past 12 years while at the same time charting a new course to meet the many challenges we know lie ahead for colleges and universities. Her experience, her national profile, and her collegial leadership style have prepared her well for success in this role and on behalf of the board, we look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”