Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship

Johnny Jackson
Apr 1, 2024

The nonprofit Legal Insurrection Foundation announced it has filed a legal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights against North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

North Central UniversityNorth Central UniversityNorth Central UniversityThe federal civil rights complaint — pursuant to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights discrimination complaint resolution procedures — objects to the university creating, supporting, and promoting the eligibility criterion for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship, a four-year, full-tuition scholarship.

The foundation’s Equal Protection Project has challenged several diversity, equity, and inclusion programs it deemed racially discriminatory since its February 2023 launch, according to the foundation’s website, where its stated mission is advancing free expression and academic freedom on campuses.

The March 25 complaint seeks “to ensure equal protection under the law and non-discrimination by the government, and that opposes racial discrimination in any form.” It notes that the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship, created on June 4, 2020, requires applicants be an undergraduate student who is “Black or African American, that is, a person having origins in any of the black racial groups of Africa.”

The complaint requests an OCR investigation of North Central University’s role in participating in, sponsoring, supporting, and promoting the scholarship to determine whether the institution is engaged in discrimination and, if so, how it should be held to account.


Suggested for You
Kris Kobach
Leadership & Policy
States File Suit to Block SAVE Plan
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Dr. Jhenai Chandler
Leadership & Policy
Bill to Codify Postsecondary Student Success Grants Met with Support and Criticism from Scholars and Advocates
Related Stories
Kris Kobach
Leadership & Policy
States File Suit to Block SAVE Plan
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Dr. Jhenai Chandler
Leadership & Policy
Bill to Codify Postsecondary Student Success Grants Met with Support and Criticism from Scholars and Advocates
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Research Project Manager
University of Kentucky
Financial Aid Officer II
Florida International University
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers