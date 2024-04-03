Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LEAD Fund Mourns Passing of DEI Leader

Johnny Jackson
Apr 3, 2024

Members of the Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) are mourning the death of their board chair, Dr. Christopher A. Metzler.

Metzler’s family announced that he “passed away in his beloved home in Grenada” March 23.

Dr. Christopher A. Metzler.Dr. Christopher A. Metzler.“As a scholar, leader, and DEI champion, Dr. Chris Metzler continuously illuminated our path toward a more inclusive future in which all voices are welcomed and valued,” said Dr. Edna Chun, vice chair of the LEAD Fund, a national not-for-profit organization founded in 2014 and styled as a “Think and Do Tank.”

Chun said that Metzler’s knowledgeable advocacy and inspiring perspectives at LEAD Fund provided essential guidance in the organization’s work to provide thought leadership in promoting inclusivity through research and education on issues related to diversity, social responsibility, and human and civil rights.

Metzler was a graduate of Columbia University in New York, in international human rights, and a graduate of the University of Oxford in England, in human rights law. He was a member of The University of Oxford and Kellogg College at Oxford

Among his accomplishments, Metzler is credited with having created the first certification in DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in the nation at Cornell University, where he was a faculty member in DEI, law, and related disciplines.

“Dr. Christopher Metzler, a beacon of insight and advocacy in diversity, equity, and inclusion, leaves behind a legacy of profound impact and unwavering commitment to building a more just society,” said LEAD Fund Board Member Dr. Beverly Magda. “His wisdom and compassion will be dearly missed but forever cherished.”

Metzler was at the forefront in the movement to forge a corporate and higher education workforce reflecting the diversity of skills, talents, and ideas, said LEAD Fund President and CEO Shirley J. Wilcher, noting that Metzler, a as skilled communicator across party lines., will be missed my many.

“He was ahead of his time in understanding that the ‘benefits [of diversity] are not theoretical but real’, as Justice Sandra Day O’Connor once wrote in Grutter v. Bollinger,” said Wilcher.

Suggested for You
North Central University
Leadership & Policy
Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship
Kris Kobach
Leadership & Policy
States File Suit to Block SAVE Plan
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Related Stories
North Central University
Leadership & Policy
Group Files OCR Complaint Over ‘Discriminatory’ Scholarship
Kris Kobach
Leadership & Policy
States File Suit to Block SAVE Plan
Gov. Bill Lee
Leadership & Policy
General Assembly Vacates TSU Board of Trustees, Governor Makes Appointments
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Encourages Enrollment in SAVE Plan
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Research Project Manager
University of Kentucky
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers