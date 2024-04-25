Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

UNCF Celebrates 80 Years

Johnny Jackson
Apr 25, 2024

The United Negro College Fund is celebrating its 80 years as the nation’s leading advocate for education equity and economic mobility.

Dr. Michael L. LomaxDr. Michael L. Lomax"As we mark UNCF's 80th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible progress we have made through the generous support of individual donors, corporate partners, and philanthropists to advance the educational opportunities for African American students and other underrepresented students,” said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

“We are proud of the generations of scholars who have benefited from UNCF's programs and are now leaders in their respective fields,” he continued. “As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed."

The organization notched the milestone anniversary with various activities April 25 that included a 24-hour radio-thon hosted by the FM Omni-Channel Radio Station, which dedicated the day’s broadcast to UNCF. Howard Hewitt, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Ronald Isley, and others planned to call into the station’s broadcast to encourage donations to UNCF, the nation’s largest private provider of scholarships and financial assistance for African American and other underrepresented students to achieve access to higher education.

In 1948, about 15,000 students had graduated from UNCF-member institutions; by 1972, that number had risen to 120,000. Today, UNCF counts more than 500,000 students it has helped get to and through college with scholarships, internships and fellowships. One such student is UNCF New York Scholar Kiara Nicole Brown, a 2023 graduate of Howard University, who was set to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of UNCF’s anniversary.

Suggested for You
Dr. Mildred García
Institutions
CSU Awards $4.6 Million to Advance Black Student Success
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Additional $7.4B in Approved Student Debt Relief
Dr. Lawrence Summers
Campus Climate
Panelists Discuss Antisemitism on College Campuses and Responsibilities of University Trustees
Dr. Paul Sniegowski
Leadership & Policy
Penn’s Sniegowski Named Earlham President
Related Stories
Dr. Andra Gillespie
Leadership & Policy
Higher Education Will Take Center Stage in 2024 Presidential Election
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the panelists.
Leadership & Policy
Leaders Call for Active Resistance Against Anti-DEI Measures
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Announces Additional $7.4B in Approved Student Debt Relief
Dr. Allison Rose Socol
Leadership & Policy
EdTrust Recommends How Schools Can Improve Interactions with Families
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Business Systems Analyst
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Tenure-track Indigenous Business Scholar
Queen's University, Smith School of Business
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics