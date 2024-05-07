Biden-Harris Administration Ramps Up Actions to Counter Antisemitism

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced additional steps to counter the rise of antisemitism in the U.S., atop over 100 actions the administration has already taken.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, the administration has helped to provide greater security to Jewish institutions and to support education around Jewish history.

“For the Jewish people, the past seven months have evoked the memories — along with fear and anguish — of the Holocaust,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “So, to all the Jewish people around the world, know this: President Joe Biden and I stand with you. We will fight antisemitism with the full force of the U.S. government, including through the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”

The administration has called on several federal agencies to provide support for institutions to counter and combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination that threaten the safety of students and community members.

• The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has issued new guidance through a Dear Colleague Letter to every school district and college in the country, providing examples of antisemitic discrimination and other forms of hate that could lead to investigations for violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI).

The office also updated its complaint form specifying that Title VI’s protection from discrimination, including harassment, based on race, color, or national origin includes discrimination against students based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, including those who are, or are perceived to be, Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Hindu, or Sikh. It maintains a website with more resources on shared ancestry discrimination.

• The U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to work with interagency partners to build an online campus safety resources guide and landing page to provide the range of financial, educational, and technical assistance to campuses in an easy-to-use website. The department also plans to develop and share best practices for community-based targeted violence and terrorism prevention to reduce assaults and attacks. Its SchoolSafety.gov website offers school safety information and resources.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers a training course, Crisis Management Affecting Institutions of Higher Education: A Collaborative Community Approach, through which campus members can learn how to effectively manage a crisis using a whole community approach and effective crisis communication.

• The Department of State’s Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism will convene technology firms to identify best practices to address antisemitic content online.

Additionally, PresidentBiden secured an additional $400 million through the National Security Supplemental for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds security improvements and training to nonprofit groups (including campus organizations and community centers) and houses of worship.

The administration recently sent a guide to the leadership of more than 5,000 colleges and universities with information on resources to promote campus safety from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Education. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also updated its hate crimes threat response guide to inform Americans about steps they can take if they receive a threat.

The administration maintains a list of actions for its National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism at the White House website.