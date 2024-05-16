Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

After Being Placed on Administrative Leave, Sonoma State President Retires

Johnny Jackson
May 16, 2024

Dr. Mike LeeDr. Mike LeeCalifornia State University Sonoma President Dr. Mike Lee retired on Friday after he was placed on administrative leave after he agreed to protesters’ demands to involve them in university decision-making and pursue divestment from Israel.

The action comes amid nationwide antiwar protests and concerns for upholding student and faculty rights to speech and assembly alongside ensuring their safety and security. On-campus demonstrations have resulted in thousands of arrests since April, when student activism ballooned regarding the conflict in Israel.

A statement from California State Chancellor Dr. Mildred García notes that, on May 14, Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters that did not include the appropriate approvals.

Presently, Dr. Nathan Evans, deputy vice chancellor for academic and student affairs and chief academic officer, is serving as acting president of Sonoma State University.

“Our role as educators is to support and uplift all members of the California State University,” said García. “I want to acknowledge how deeply concerned I am about the impact the statement has had on the Sonoma State community, and how challenging and painful it will be for many of our students and community members to see and read. The heart and mission of the CSU is to create an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone we serve, not to marginalize one community over another.”

García later added: “President Ming-Tung ‘Mike’ Lee has informed me of his decision to retire from his role at Sonoma State University. I thank President Lee for his years of service to the California State University — starting at California State University, Sacramento — and to higher education overall. I wish him and his family well. I will continue to work with Acting President Nathan Evans and our Board of Trustees leadership during this transitional period. Additional information will be forthcoming.”

Suggested for You
Kamala Harris
HBCUs
Biden Administration Announces $16B in ‘Whole of Government’ Investments
Dr. Mark Becker
Leadership & Policy
Becker to Depart Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities
Maya Wiley
Leadership & Policy
Leadership Conference Calls for Balance in Civil Rights, Free Speech Protections
Dr. Reynold Verret
Student Issues
Xavier Cancels UN Ambassador Commencement Address
Related Stories
Dr. Mark Becker
Leadership & Policy
Becker to Depart Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities
Maya Wiley
Leadership & Policy
Leadership Conference Calls for Balance in Civil Rights, Free Speech Protections
Student, faculty, and public protestors come together at Washington Square Park near New York University on April 23, the day after NYU leaders directed the NYPD to arrest over 130 protestors.
Leadership & Policy
While Some Institutions Choose Police Response, Others Choose to Listen
Vice President Kamala Harris
Leadership & Policy
Biden-Harris Administration Ramps Up Actions to Counter Antisemitism
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructional Administrative Assistant
State Center Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Project Management and Operations
Fordham University
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Laboratory Instructor in Biological Sciences
Dartmouth College
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics