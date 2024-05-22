Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Jackson State Faculty Member Elected National President of Association of Teacher Educator

Johnny Jackson
May 22, 2024

Dr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace has been elected to serve as president of the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE), the membership organization devoted to improving teacher education for school and campus-based teacher educators.

Dr. Jennifer K. Young WallaceDr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace"I am deeply honored to be elected president of a national educator's organization,” said Wallace. “I'm thankful to ATE for electing me to such an honorable position. I am excited about my team of educators who are from higher education institutions in America.”

Wallace, whose term starts in March 2025, is the fifth African American elected to serve as the 104-year-old organization’s national president and the first ATE president who is an alumna and employee of an historically Black university. She will preside over two national conferences in St. Louis, Missouri, and Crystal City, Virginia, during the summer of 2025 and in March 2026.

Wallace currently serves as ATE’s first vice president. She is a tenured associate professor and coordinator of the doctoral program of educational leadership for the College of Education and Human Development at Jackson State University (JSU). She presented her research on leadership and educational trends at national conferences, contributed to over 20 publications in national journals, encyclopedias, and books, and served on multiple boards and committees.

Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree in English/journalism from Alcorn State University, a master’s in counselor education from JSU, a master’s in English/language arts teacher education from Mississippi College, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and administration from JSU.

