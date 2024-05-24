Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

North Carolina Board Repeals DEI Policy for its Constituent Institutions

Johnny Jackson
May 24, 2024

UNC System President Peter HansUNC System President Peter HansDiversity programs at several universities in North Carolina will be subject to critique of their institutional neutrality this fall.

That is according to the May 23 vote by the Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System to repeal and replace its existing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy, likely effecting diversity programs at the system’s 17 institutions. Two of the 24 board members voted against the repeal.

The policy change removes a 2019 regulation that outlines DEI positions and defines their duties at constituent institutions, effective immediately.

Authorized institution officials will be required to report and certify in writing full compliance “with the university’s commitment to institutional neutrality and nondiscrimination required by law and this policy,” describing in substance the actions taken to achieve compliance before Sept. 1, and annually thereafter.

The North Carolina board joins several other state bodies across the country, including Florida and Texas, to consider proposals to limit DEI programming by prohibiting resources or positions that are wholly or partly state funded.

Suggested for You
Download (4)
Faculty & Staff Issues
Sociological Association Calls for Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza
James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Administration Announces Another $7.7 Billion in Approved Student Debt Relief
Desola Lanre Ologun Ig Ur1i X0mq M Unsplash
Reports & Data
Reshaping the Narrative Can Improve Life for Young Black Workers
Dr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace
Leadership & Policy
Jackson State Faculty Member Elected National President of Association of Teacher Educator
Related Stories
James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Administration Announces Another $7.7 Billion in Approved Student Debt Relief
Dr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace
Leadership & Policy
Jackson State Faculty Member Elected National President of Association of Teacher Educator
Dr. Mike Lee
Leadership & Policy
After Being Placed on Administrative Leave, Sonoma State President Retires
Dr. Mark Becker
Leadership & Policy
Becker to Depart Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Faculty, Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Vice Provost for Budget and Business Operations
North Carolina State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics