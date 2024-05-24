North Carolina Board Repeals DEI Policy for its Constituent Institutions

Diversity programs at several universities in North Carolina will be subject to critique of their institutional neutrality this fall.

That is according to the May 23 vote by the Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System to repeal and replace its existing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policy, likely effecting diversity programs at the system’s 17 institutions. Two of the 24 board members voted against the repeal.

The policy change removes a 2019 regulation that outlines DEI positions and defines their duties at constituent institutions, effective immediately.

Authorized institution officials will be required to report and certify in writing full compliance “with the university’s commitment to institutional neutrality and nondiscrimination required by law and this policy,” describing in substance the actions taken to achieve compliance before Sept. 1, and annually thereafter.

The North Carolina board joins several other state bodies across the country, including Florida and Texas, to consider proposals to limit DEI programming by prohibiting resources or positions that are wholly or partly state funded.