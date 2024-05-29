Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Work Group Recommends Institutional Neutrality at Harvard

Johnny Jackson
May 29, 2024

Harvard University plans to implement a policy of institutional neutrality, meaning it will not weigh in on public matters that do not affect the university’s core function.

Dr. Alison SimmonsDr. Alison SimmonsThe university announced the policy following a report, “Report on Institutional Voice in the University,” issued by its Open Inquiry and Constructive Dialogue Working Group. The undertaking is similar to the University of Chicago’s policy, outlined the Kalven Report, which calls for the neutrality “out of respect for free inquiry and the obligation to cherish a diversity of viewpoints.”

“With the university’s decision to take up these principles, there will need to be a significant culture shift as people realize, inside Harvard and outside, that the University has genuinely adopted a ‘say less’ policy,” said Dr. Noah Feldman, the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. He co-chaired the working group with Dr. Alison Simmons, the Samuel H. Wolcott Professor of Philosophy at Harvard.

Simmons said the working group received input from more than 1,000 people across the university before arriving at the policy recommendation. She said the policy is based partly on helping to better discern what statements are official (and not distorted) university statements and partly on limiting pressures to speak in polarized ways on political matters.

The report emphasized that the university itself is not a neutral institution as it values open inquiry, expertise, and diverse points of view.

“The policy of speaking officially only on matters directly related to the university’s core function, not beyond, serves those values,” the report read. “It should enable the university to endure and flourish, providing its unique public good even – and especially – in times of intense public controversy.”

Suggested for You
Mamie Voight
Reports & Data
Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
Karen E. Spilka
Leadership & Policy
Massachusetts Legislators Consider Universal Free Community College
Jeremy A. Cooney
Leadership & Policy
New York Legislators Consider Tuition Waivers for Volunteer First Responders
Related Stories
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
UNC System President Peter Hans
Leadership & Policy
North Carolina Board Repeals DEI Policy for its Constituent Institutions
James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Administration Announces Another $7.7 Billion in Approved Student Debt Relief
Dr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace
Leadership & Policy
Jackson State Faculty Member Elected National President of Association of Teacher Educator
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Princeton University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice President and General Counsel
St. John's University
Assistant Professor in Center for Information and Communication Sciences
Ball State
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics