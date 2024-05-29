Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

McInnis to Lead Yale University

Johnny Jackson
May 29, 2024

Dr. Maurie McInnis is set to become the next president of her alma mater, Yale University, effective July 1.

Dr. Maurie McInnisDr. Maurie McInnis“Through immense challenges, under President Peter Salovey’s leadership, you have worked together to advance our mission of education, research, scholarship, preservation, and practice to improve the world,” said McInnis. “For that, I thank you and, especially, Peter. I am filling big shoes and am grateful to be stepping into the university at a time when the priorities are clear and the plan to achieve them is strong and bolstered by an excellent academic and administrative leadership team.”

McInnis holds a B.A. from the University of Virginia as well as an M.A., an M.Phil., and a Ph.D. from Yale University. She steps down after four years as president of Stony Brook University.

“We congratulate Maurie on this prestigious appointment, merely the latest in her series of extraordinary professional accomplishments,” said SUNY Chancellor Dr. John B. King Jr. “Maurie’s election is a testament to both her exceptional ability and the esteem with which Stony Brook is viewed by its peers.”

McInnis said she is proud to have led Stony Brook during an historic time that included the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I talk with other leaders in higher education, it is clear that they recognize Stony Brook is an institution on an upward trajectory, combining groundbreaking research with expanded opportunities for students from all backgrounds,” McInnis said. “I want to express my appreciation to all the faculty, students, and staff who are achieving great accomplishments. I am confident that Stony Brook’s best years lie ahead.”

Read Next
Harvard University 6
Leadership & Policy
Work Group Recommends Institutional Neutrality at Harvard
May 29, 2024
Suggested for You
Mamie Voight
Reports & Data
Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes
Karen E. Spilka
Leadership & Policy
Massachusetts Legislators Consider Universal Free Community College
Jeremy A. Cooney
Leadership & Policy
New York Legislators Consider Tuition Waivers for Volunteer First Responders
UNC System President Peter Hans
Leadership & Policy
North Carolina Board Repeals DEI Policy for its Constituent Institutions
Related Stories
Harvard University 6
Leadership & Policy
Work Group Recommends Institutional Neutrality at Harvard
UNC System President Peter Hans
Leadership & Policy
North Carolina Board Repeals DEI Policy for its Constituent Institutions
James Kvaal
Leadership & Policy
Administration Announces Another $7.7 Billion in Approved Student Debt Relief
Dr. Jennifer K. Young Wallace
Leadership & Policy
Jackson State Faculty Member Elected National President of Association of Teacher Educator
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President and General Counsel
St. John's University
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor in Center for Information and Communication Sciences
Ball State
Associate Vice President for Research Security and Compliance
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics