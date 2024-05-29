McInnis to Lead Yale University

Dr. Maurie McInnis is set to become the next president of her alma mater, Yale University, effective July 1.

“Through immense challenges, under President Peter Salovey’s leadership, you have worked together to advance our mission of education, research, scholarship, preservation, and practice to improve the world,” said McInnis. “For that, I thank you and, especially, Peter. I am filling big shoes and am grateful to be stepping into the university at a time when the priorities are clear and the plan to achieve them is strong and bolstered by an excellent academic and administrative leadership team.”

McInnis holds a B.A. from the University of Virginia as well as an M.A., an M.Phil., and a Ph.D. from Yale University. She steps down after four years as president of Stony Brook University.

“We congratulate Maurie on this prestigious appointment, merely the latest in her series of extraordinary professional accomplishments,” said SUNY Chancellor Dr. John B. King Jr. “Maurie’s election is a testament to both her exceptional ability and the esteem with which Stony Brook is viewed by its peers.”

McInnis said she is proud to have led Stony Brook during an historic time that included the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I talk with other leaders in higher education, it is clear that they recognize Stony Brook is an institution on an upward trajectory, combining groundbreaking research with expanded opportunities for students from all backgrounds,” McInnis said. “I want to express my appreciation to all the faculty, students, and staff who are achieving great accomplishments. I am confident that Stony Brook’s best years lie ahead.”