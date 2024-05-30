Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Brown Appointed Chancellor at Winston-Salem State

Johnny Jackson
May 30, 2024

Bonita J. Brown has been named Chancellor of Winston-Salem State University (WSSU).

Bonita BrownBonita Brown“It is a true honor and a privilege to return home to lead this great institution,” said Brown.

“WSSU stands out as a leader in social mobility, which I have personally benefited from through my parents, and I want to provide that same opportunity to others in this region,” she continued. “I look forward to working with the amazing WSSU faculty, staff, students and alumni as we build upon the historical strengths of this university that will launch us into the future. I have been preparing for this moment my entire career and I am overjoyed to serve this great institution.”

Brown was elected by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to be the university’s 14th chancellor, following her nomination by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.

Brown assumes the role July 1, succeeding Interim Chancellor Anthony Graham, who was appointed in July 2023, and who previously served as the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Winston-Salem State.

Brown recently served as the interim president at Northern Kentucky University, where she led the campus through a leadership transition and in navigating significant financial challenges and declining enrollments. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Wake Forest University and a juris doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

“It’s an honor to welcome Bonita Brown back to the Triad and to a campus that played such a huge role in her life,” said Hans. “Her energetic leadership and deep experience with strategy and policy are exactly what WSSU needs for this moment of great challenge and great promise in higher education.”

Read Next
Dr. Richard Helldobler
Leadership & Policy
ACE Honors Helldobler with Reginald Wilson Diversity Award
May 30, 2024
Suggested for You
Dr. Richard Helldobler
Leadership & Policy
ACE Honors Helldobler with Reginald Wilson Diversity Award
Mamie Voight
Reports & Data
Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
Karen E. Spilka
Leadership & Policy
Massachusetts Legislators Consider Universal Free Community College
Related Stories
Dr. Richard Helldobler
Leadership & Policy
ACE Honors Helldobler with Reginald Wilson Diversity Award
Dr. Mark Brown
Leadership & Policy
Brown To Serve as 10th President of Tuskegee
Harvard University 6
Leadership & Policy
Work Group Recommends Institutional Neutrality at Harvard
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Associate Vice President for Research Security and Compliance
Old Dominion University
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Princeton University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics