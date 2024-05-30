Brown To Serve as 10th President of Tuskegee

Dr. Mark Brown has been named the 10th president and chief executive officer at Tuskegee University. He succeeds Dr. Charlotte P. Morris.

"I am grateful and humbled by the Board of Trustees, faculty, alumni, students, community leaders, and all of Mother Tuskegee for the opportunity to return home to lead our university into the second quarter of the 21st Century,” said Brown. “Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Morris, I am convinced that Tuskegee is well positioned to continue its global impact by producing students ready for leadership in our rapidly changing world yet grounded in the journey of our forefathers.”

The 1986 Tuskegee graduate, whose tenure begins July 1, will be the first alum in the university’s nearly 143-year history to lead the institution.

Brown retired as an Air Force Major General after 32 years of service. He was commissioned through the Tuskegee University Air Force ROTC program in 1986. He served in comptroller, command, and staff positions at all U.S. Department of Defense levels, including two assignments as congressional liaison to the United States House of Representatives.

Brown recently served as president and chief executive officer of the Student Freedom Initiative (SFI) based in Washington, D.C. He was featured in a Diverse: Issues In Higher Education podcast episode of "In the Margins" (Oct 11, 2023) in which he sheds light on the genesis of SFI and how it has expanded to benefit historically Black colleges and universities and tribal colleges.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tuskegee, an MPA from Troy University, a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the Air Command and Staff College, a master’s in national security strategy from the National War College, and a doctorate in education from Baylor University.

“Dr. Brown has the right combination of experience and innovative thinking that will propel TU to the next level nationally and globally,” said Tuskegee Trustee and alum Jonathan Porter, who chaired the search committee. “I appreciate his commitment to serving his alma mater and his dedication to improving the lives of its students.”