Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ACE Honors Helldobler with Reginald Wilson Diversity Award

Johnny Jackson
May 30, 2024

This year’s American Council on Education (ACE) Reginald Wilson Diversity Leadership Award honors Dr. Richard Helldobler, the president of William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.

Dr. Richard HelldoblerDr. Richard Helldobler“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with this award, named for Reginald Wilson, a true pioneer in supporting diverse student populations,” said Helldobler.

The award is named in honor of the late Reginald Wilson, who was senior scholar emeritus at ACE and founding director of ACE’s Office of Minority Concerns. It is bestowed annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions with sustained commitments to diversity in higher education.

The 2024 award recipient — a 30-year veteran higher education administrator, a first-generation college graduate, and the son of immigrants — has advocated for traditionally underrepresented college students, including LGBTQ communities, throughout his career and continues to mentor others as an alumnus of the ACE Fellows Program and member of the ACE Council of Fellows.

“I am grateful to ACE, which provides a strong and supportive platform for everyone in American higher education involved in this important and necessary work, and I want to thank all of the great colleagues who I have had the privilege to work with throughout my career, particularly here at William Paterson University,” said Helldobler. “I believe we are advancing ACE’s mission and honoring Dr. Wilson’s legacy by removing barriers to success for the historically underrepresented populations who are changing the social fabric of our state and our nation.”

Helldobler holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Toledo as well as a master’s in speech and theatre and a Ph.D. in theatre from Bowling Green State University.

“Richard Helldobler has been committed to equity and inclusion throughout his career in public higher education,” said ACE President Dr. Ted Mitchell. “He is not only expanding access for students at William Paterson, [but] he is serving as a mentor to the future leaders of higher education and challenging all of us to rethink systems that create barriers for underrepresented populations in higher education and beyond.”

Suggested for You
Mamie Voight
Reports & Data
Research Series Explores Equity and Economic Outcomes
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
Karen E. Spilka
Leadership & Policy
Massachusetts Legislators Consider Universal Free Community College
Jeremy A. Cooney
Leadership & Policy
New York Legislators Consider Tuition Waivers for Volunteer First Responders
Related Stories
Bonita Brown
Leadership & Policy
Brown Appointed Chancellor at Winston-Salem State
Dr. Mark Brown
Leadership & Policy
Brown To Serve as 10th President of Tuskegee
Harvard University 6
Leadership & Policy
Work Group Recommends Institutional Neutrality at Harvard
Dr. Maurie McInnis
Leadership & Policy
McInnis to Lead Yale University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Executive Director - HR Operations
Tarrant County College District
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics