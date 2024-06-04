Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Martínez Selected to Lead Dominican University New York

Johnny Jackson
Jun 4, 2024

Dr. Manuel Martínez has been named president of Dominican University New York.

Dr. Manuel MartínezDr. Manuel Martínez“I am so honored and grateful to be chosen as the next president of Dominican University New York,” said Martínez. “When I spent time on campus recently, it was very clear to me that Dominican University is a very special, welcoming community that is centered on student outcomes. I have always believed that institutions of higher education must be student-centered to be successful. For me, that means educating the whole person and providing both the professional, technical preparation and the soft skills that go hand in hand.”

Martínez replaces Sister Dr. Mary Eileen O’Brien, effective July 15. O’Brien retired Jan. 1, after serving two separate terms as president, for a total of 35 years. Sister Dr. Mary Hughes had served as interim president.

Martínez will be the first layperson to lead the university in its 72-year history. He holds an MBA from the University of Miami and a master’s and Ph.D. in Spanish and Latin American literature from the University of Cincinnati as well as a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Ohio Dominican University.

Martínez served as vice president of academic affairs and the dean of faculty at Mercy College of Ohio. He also worked as an assistant professor, associate professor, dean of undergraduate studies, and vice president for academic affairs at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are grateful that talented candidates from all over the country applied for the position and were interested in guiding Dominican University into the future,” said Steven Sabatini, chair of the Dominican University New York Board of Trustees. “Dr. Martínez rose to the top of the candidates because of his impressive academic and administrative experience in higher education and his knowledge of and commitment to a Dominican education.”

