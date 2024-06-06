Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Education Efforts Ramp Up in Student Voting Campaign

Johnny Jackson
Jun 6, 2024

The Student Voting Campaign Brief provides information to assist administrators at colleges and universities in promoting access to voter registration at their institutions.The Student Voting Campaign Brief provides information to assist administrators at colleges and universities in promoting access to voter registration at their institutions.A recently released brief offers resources to assist postsecondary education leaders in their efforts to promote civic education and engagement.

The “Student Voting Campaign Brief” provides information to assist administrators at colleges and universities in promoting access to voter registration at their institutions.

The Voter Friendly Campus Program is one of several programs promoting civic education and engagement among higher education communities.

The program was established in 2016 through the partnership of Campus Vote Project and NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. It helps colleges and universities in efforts to provide voter registration and other nonpartisan get-out-the-vote activities to ensure their students are prepared and engage in democracy.

The brief notes that other such programs, resources, and activities include the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, the Community College Concert Competition, the Community College Commitment, and the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.


Read Next
Dr. Linda Alvarez
Leadership & Policy
Professors Say Harder Line on Immigration May Play into Election Success
June 6, 2024
Suggested for You
Dr. Linda Alvarez
Leadership & Policy
Professors Say Harder Line on Immigration May Play into Election Success
Dr. Kevin Stange
Reports & Data
Research Finds that Higher Ed is Responsive to Labor Markets
Dr. Manuel Martínez
Leadership & Policy
Martínez to Preside Over Dominican University New York
Dr. Irene Mulvey
Faculty & Staff
New Paper Examines Funding of Attacks on Higher Education
Related Stories
Dr. Linda Alvarez
Leadership & Policy
Professors Say Harder Line on Immigration May Play into Election Success
Dr. Betty H. Stewart
Leadership & Policy
Stewart Named Executive Vice President & Provost at Hampton University
Dr. Leslie N. Pollard
Leadership & Policy
Pollard to Receive Dr. Dorothy C. Yancy Vanguard Award
Dr. Manuel Martínez
Leadership & Policy
Martínez to Preside Over Dominican University New York
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Executive Director - HR Operations
Tarrant County College District
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Princeton University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers