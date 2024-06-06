Education Efforts Ramp Up in Student Voting Campaign

A recently released brief offers resources to assist postsecondary education leaders in their efforts to promote civic education and engagement.

The “Student Voting Campaign Brief” provides information to assist administrators at colleges and universities in promoting access to voter registration at their institutions.

The Voter Friendly Campus Program is one of several programs promoting civic education and engagement among higher education communities.

The program was established in 2016 through the partnership of Campus Vote Project and NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. It helps colleges and universities in efforts to provide voter registration and other nonpartisan get-out-the-vote activities to ensure their students are prepared and engage in democracy.

The brief notes that other such programs, resources, and activities include the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, the Community College Concert Competition, the Community College Commitment, and the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.



