New Guidebook Offers Best Practices in Suicide Response

About 16.6 million American adults and teens reported having serious thoughts of suicide in 2022, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“We are at a pivotal moment where we continue to lose young people at increasing rates to suicide,” said Dr. Kurt Michael, senior clinical director at the Jed Foundation.

A new emergency preparedness guidebook released by the Jed Foundation provides best practices to off-campus student housing managers on how to handle the sudden and tragic loss of a resident in a community.

“Responding to a Suicide: Postvention Guidance for Student Housing Managers” provides essential support to communities in the wake of a tragedy, said Michael, noting that the guidebook provides proactive measures to prevent further loss of life to suicide. It offers evidence-based guidelines and protocols on how to: engage with law enforcement, communicate with campus officials and the residential community, facilitate rapid support, memorialize the deceased, and plan for long-term and future approaches to prevention and postvention.

The Jed Foundation — in partnership with the College Student Mental Wellness Advocacy Coalition and Hi, How Are You Project (HHAYP) — aims to prepare young people for the unexpected circumstance when a life is lost, while increasing awareness of warning signs, normalizing help-seeking behaviors, and disseminating life-saving resources.