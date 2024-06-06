Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

McGrath Named President of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School

Johnny Jackson
Jun 6, 2024

Dr. Breeda McGrath has been named president of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School.

Dr. Breeda McGrathDr. Breeda McGrath"It’s an incredible honor to be appointed the next president of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School," said McGrath. "As its academic programs address important societal challenges – from teacher shortages to gaps in mental health care – I believe Pacific Oaks has unlimited potential to grow and expand. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with faculty and staff to build the Pacific Oaks of the future and innovate sustainable growth.”

McGrath, who takes the helm July 1, currently serves as associate dean for the College of Graduate and Professional Studies at The Chicago School. She holds a Master of Education degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in school psychology from Loyola University Chicago.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Breeda McGrath as our new president," said Valerie Coachman-Moore, chair of the Board of Trustees for Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School. "Dr. McGrath is a visionary leader with a deep commitment to our core values of respect, diversity, social justice and inclusion, and we are confident that she will guide our venerable institution through a new era of success locally, nationally, and globally."

“Dr. McGrath’s transition from The Chicago School to Pacific Oaks is a testament to our philosophy of Radical Cooperation and partnership within The Community Solution Education System,” said Dr. Michael Horowitz, president of The Community Solution Education System. “Her deep understanding of our System's principles will facilitate seamless collaboration with her peers, driving our collective success.”

