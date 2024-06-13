Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Business, Philanthropic Legend Dies at 83

Johnny Jackson
Jun 13, 2024

Dr. William “Bill” Pickard, 83, a prominent businessman and supporter of higher education, died at his West Palm Beach, Florida, home on June 12.

Dr. William F. PickardDr. William F. PickardPickard, who purchased his first McDonald’s franchise in Detroit in 1971, is known for his entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and education advocacy. He served on governing boards for several businesses and nonprofit groups over the years. He founded the Global Automotive Alliance Manufacturing and co-owned Real Times Media and Michigan Chronicle.

A member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Pickard made substantial contributions to education including donations of more than $3 million to Western Michigan and more than $2 million to Morehouse College to support Black male students from Detroit, Michigan, Flint, Michigan, and La Grange, Georgia, where he was born Jan. 28, 1941.

Pickard himself earned an associate degree from Mott College, a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Western Michigan University, a master’s in social work from the University of Michigan, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University (OSU).

He was known for his mentorship of younger scholars in academe, like Dr. James L. Moore III, the EHE Distinguished Professor of Urban Education and Executive Director of Todd A. Bell National Resource on the African American at OSU. 

"His business success literally changed his life trajectory," said Moore. "It enabled him to support major philanthropic causes in Detroit and higher education all across the country."

Moore added: "Dr. Pickard will be dearly missed, but his impact will always be felt by those individuals who have benefited from his time, talents, touch, and treasures." 

Read Next
Dr. Julio Frenk
Leadership & Policy
University of Miami President to Lead at UCLA
June 13, 2024
Suggested for You
Dr. Julio Frenk
Leadership & Policy
University of Miami President to Lead at UCLA
Dr. Cheryl Crazy Bull
Native Americans
Brief Offers Best Practices to Ensure Success for AIAN Students
Dr. Breeda McGrath
Leadership & Policy
McGrath Named President of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School
Tom Vilsack
Tribal Colleges
Administration Takes Steps to Strengthen Tribal Food Sovereignty
Related Stories
Dr. Julio Frenk
Leadership & Policy
University of Miami President to Lead at UCLA
Dr. Terri Gomez
Leadership & Policy
Gomez Named Provost & VP for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona
Dr. Breeda McGrath
Leadership & Policy
McGrath Named President of Pacific Oaks College & Children’s School
Dr. Kurt Michael
Leadership & Policy
New Guidebook Offers Best Practices in Suicide Response
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President Search Leadership Profile
California State University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Project Manager - Facilities Planning
Grand Valley State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Executive Director - HR Operations
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers