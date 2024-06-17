Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CUNY, U.S. Education Department Enter Agreement Regarding Discrimination Complaints

Johnny Jackson
Jun 17, 2024

The City University of New York has agreed to conduct more training for diversity officers and individuals who investigate discrimination complaints, according to an agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Education’s (ED) Office for Civil Rights.

William C. Thompson Jr.William C. Thompson Jr.“The Board of Trustees of the City University of New York believes in the dignity of all human beings and stands united against bigotry or hate of any kind on our campuses,” said Board of Trustees Chairman William C. Thompson Jr.

CUNY officials signed an agreement with ED’s Office for Civil Rights regarding nine Title VI complaints relating to alleged discrimination based on Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and/or South Asian ancestry at CUNY.

The university also plans create a campus climate survey of students at its 25 campuses and implement additional measures to create a safe environment for all students, according to the agreement. It commits to increased reporting and monitoring and to revisiting some individual Title VI complaints for further investigation.

Annual training for campus peace officers who perform regulatory and enforcement duties that support campus safety also is among the actions CUNY agreed upon.

“We are committed to promoting dialogue, fostering understanding and intellectual curiosity, and the scholarly pursuit of cultural and religious diversity,” said Thompson. “We look forward to working with the Office of Civil Rights to ensure that all members of our community feel safe and included in the CUNY mission of equal access and opportunity.”

