Sewell Named Next President at Morris College

Dr. Said Sewell has been named to lead Morris College, an historically Black college in the City of Sumter, South Carolina. He will become the college’s 11th president, succeeding Dr. Leroy Staggers.

“I am humbled to stand on the shoulders of the predecessors who have gone before me,” said Sewell, who assumes the post July 1. “As their successor, I accept the torch to sustain and grow Morris at any cost.

“I am, also, honored to serve on behalf of the Board of Trustees of Morris College, along with joining the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the community in working collaboratively to support student success, grow enrollment, raise financial support, and enhance academic programs. The idea of returning Morris to the ranks of the nation’s premier HBCUs invigorates me.”

Sewell serves as president and managing partner of The Empowerment Group, a consulting firm that provides educational services to a broad network of higher educational institutions. He also serves as director/chief academic, research and student affairs officer to the Atlanta University Center Consortium Inc.

Sewell holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College, an MPA in public policy from the Honorable Barbara Jordan-Honorable Mikey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University, and a Ph.D. in political science from Clark Atlanta University.