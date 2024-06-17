Singer Named FAFSA Executive Advisor

Jeremy Singer, who is currently the president of College Board, has been named to lead the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) overall strategy, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Jeremy brings deep experience having successfully led the development and introduction of major technology innovations in education, which will be integral to improving the FAFSA experience and ensuring millions of students and families can easily access the federal financial aid they are entitled to,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona.

Singer is taking temporary leave from his role at the College Board to join the department. He served as president of Kaplan Test Prep’s Graduate, Pre-College, and K–12 divisions; president of Digital Products for McGraw-Hill Higher Education; CFO and COO of the Grow Network; and executive director of Partners in School Innovation.

Singer holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

As FAFSA’s executive advisor in the Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA), the technology solutions expert is expected to help deliver the Better FAFSA and improved user experience as he accelerates technology innovation to enhance FSA’s technical and operational capabilities.

Singer will lead FSA’s overall strategy on the 2025-26 FAFSA form. He will help lead processes to strengthen internal systems that ensure optimal performance leading to the launch of the 2025-26 FAFSA form.