Berg Appointed UC Davis School of Law Dean

Johnny Jackson
Jun 24, 2024

Jessica Berg has been appointed dean of the University of California Davis School of Law.

Berg, who served as co-dean of the School of Law at Case Western Reserve University, will start in her new role Sept. 1.

“While I initially hadn’t planned to consider another deanship right away, the opportunity at UC Davis was too exciting to ignore,” said Berg.

Jessica BergJessica Berg“The School of Law and overall university’s commitment to serving first-generation students, to social justice, and to academic and scholarly excellence all attracted me to this position,” she said. “I’m excited to work with the provost and other deans, the world-class faculty and talented staff, and to meet the students and alumni when I get there this fall.”

Berg holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from Cornell University as well as an MPH from Case Western Reserve, where she also held roles including associate director for the Institute for Global Security Law and Policy, associate director for the Law-Medicine Center, and health policy track coordinator for the Public Health Department.

Berg served as director of academic affairs for the Institute for Ethics, the secretary for the Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs at the American Medical Association in Chicago, and adjunct professor at the University of Chicago Law School and Northwestern University Law School. She was a visiting professor at Michigan State University Medical School.

“Jessica is a warm and engaging leader with a breadth of experience that will add new facets of distinction to our outstanding School of Law,” said University of California, Davis, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Mary Croughan. “Her transdisciplinary, open approach to teaching and scholarship beautifully fits our campus culture. I look forward to seeing all that she and our dedicated and talented faculty and staff will accomplish together.”

