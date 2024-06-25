Association Names 35 to 2024 Emerging Leaders Program Cohort

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has announced a new cohort of 35 higher education professionals taking part in its 2024 Emerging Leaders Program (ELP).

“Once again, AASCU is providing a group of aspiring higher education leaders with an invaluable learning experience to help them grow into their future roles in higher education administration,” said Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg, an ELP executive sponsor and chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.

ELP is a leadership program established in 2015 to prepare academic and administrative professionals who are exploring opportunities to advance to higher-level administrative positions. The program provides participants with the skills, connections, and support needed to transition into the higher-level roles.

This year’s cohort will meet this week in Washington, D.C., to kick off the six-month program in which members participate in interactive virtual sessions, discussing topics ranging from modern-day leadership challenges to best practices for an executive search.

“I look forward to working with this diverse cohort during the coming months as they prepare to navigate the challenges administrators face today,” said Esterberg.