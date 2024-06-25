Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Kimbrough Named Interim President at Talladega

Johnny Jackson
Jun 25, 2024

Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough has been appointed interim president of Talladega College, a historically Black college in Alabama.

Dr. Walter M. KimbroughDr. Walter M. KimbroughDr. Edward L. Hill Jr., the college’s vice provost for Lifelong Learning and Professional Development and Dean of Graduate Studies, served as the immediate interim president following the June 4 resignation of Dr. Gregory J. Vincent.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Hill for his dedication and stewardship during this transitional period for Talladega College,” said Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of the Talladega College Board of Trustees. “His leadership has been invaluable in maintaining the continuity and integrity of our institution.”

An expert on student affairs and Greek Life, Kimbrough holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, a master’s from Miami University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. from Georgia State University. He served president of Dillard University and Philander Smith University, then-Philander Smith College, and he has committed to serving at least one year to help Talladega establish stability.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kimbrough join Talladega College as our interim president,” said Lewis-Payton. “His extensive experience and visionary leadership are exactly what we need to navigate this period of transition and lay the groundwork for a prosperous future. Dr. Kimbrough’s commitment to serving for the next year will be pivotal in establishing stability and fostering growth across all areas of our college.”

