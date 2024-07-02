Dr. Brooke A. Flinders Named New President of Frontier Nursing University

Dr. Brooke A. Flinders has been named president of Frontier Nursing University.

“I am proud and honored to accept the position of president of Frontier Nursing University,” said Flinders, who is an alum of Frontier.

“I loved my time as a student and have been thoroughly impressed by the university’s lived mission and how it has been embraced by the faculty, staff, administration, and students through their culture of caring,” she said. “I believe wholeheartedly in Frontier’s mission to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education that integrates the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and I am excited to carry it forward.”

Flinders served as professor of nursing and associate provost for faculty affairs at Miami University (Ohio). She holds associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Miami University as well as a master’s in nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Frontier.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Flinders has accepted the offer to become the next President of Frontier Nursing University,” said Frontier Board of Directors Chair Dr. Michael Carter. “Dr. Flinders’ wealth of experience as an educator, practitioner, and administrator will be a tremendous asset to our students and to our faculty and staff who support them. We are extremely excited about the future of Frontier under Dr. Flinders’ leadership.”