New Nonprofit Launched to Address Gaps in Educational Leadership

Women of Color Education Collaborative (WOCEC), a new nonprofit organization, has sprung up to address the lack of diversity among K-12 superintendents in the nation.

Education Week has reported that only around 3% of American K-12 superintendents are women of color while 54% of students nationwide are diverse. The diversity of the educator leadership workforce has not kept pace with the growing diversity of our classrooms, and this presents an array of challenges, including a lack of representation.

Led by Dr. Stephanie Wood-Garnett, WOCEC provides a cohort model through which current and aspiring educational leaders can interact and empower each other as leaders, build relationships, and elevate their skills through the array of professional development services that WOCEC provides.

"I am thrilled to lead an organization that champions and supports women leaders,” said Wood-Garnett, who formerly served as an associate vice president at the Educational Testing Service (ETS) and president of the Institute for Student Achievement. “I understand the unique challenges diverse women leaders face in organizations. When women come together and develop trust and community, we create a foundation for collaboration, support, and lasting positive change in our communities.”

Dr. Jamal Watson, executive editor at Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, has been tapped to chair WOCEC’s board of directors. He said that the work of WOCEC is critically important in helping to expand the talent pool within K-12 and higher education.

“WOCEC is taking the lead to formulate solutions and actionable outcomes that will harness resources and contacts to provide access and equity to all," said Watson, who is also a professor at Trinity Washington University. "Under President Wood-Garnett's leadership, I am excited to see how this organization and network will continue to expand in the upcoming years."

Registration is now open for the WOCEC national conference. This year’s event, themed “Fostering Community, Support, and Empowerment,” will take place Oct. 10 -12, 2024, in Washington, D.C.